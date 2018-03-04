Teen accused of coercing girls into sending him explicit selfies

The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>