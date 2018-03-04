Teen accused of coercing girls into sending him explicit selfies - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Teen accused of coercing girls into sending him explicit selfies

BOOKED: Matthew Lawrence Miller, 17, of Florien, one count each of extortion, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual abuse images/videos of children (Sources: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana attorney general's office) BOOKED: Matthew Lawrence Miller, 17, of Florien, one count each of extortion, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual abuse images/videos of children (Sources: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana attorney general's office)
SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A teenager is accused of blackmailing young girls into sending him explicit, pornographic images of themselves.

Now authorities are asking for help learning more about him and identifying youths who possibly were his victims.

Booking records show 17-year-old Matthew Lawrence Miller, of Florien, remains in Sabine Parish Detention Center in Many.

He was booked late last week on one count each of extortion, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual abuse images/videos of children.

Sabine District Judge Stephen Beasley has set Miller's bond at $6,000.

"It is crucial that people who are exploiting children are found and brought to justice," Louisiana Attorney General Landry says in a statement in which he seeks the public's assistance with the ongoing investigation.

"The victimization of our state’s youths will not be tolerated by my office. And we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to put an end to it."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the 

  • Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 590-9475 or (318) 256-9241, or,
  • the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations toll-free at (800) 256-4506.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The case is being investigated by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's cyber crimes unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

