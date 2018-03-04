7-year-old who was shot 'is expected to survive,' police say

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a 7-year-old boy was wounded. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a boy was wounded about 12:31 p.m. March 4 on Jackson Street between Mertis and San Jacinto avenues. (Source: Google Maps)

The youth who was wounded in a shooting in Shreveport "is expected to survive," a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities still are investigating what happened, Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The shooting happened about 12:31 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Street between Mertis and San Jacinto avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's immediately north of Fair Park Middle School.

Investigators have identified the child as a 7-year-old boy who possibly was shot in the area of his neck and shoulders.

He is being treated at University Health in Shreveport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

