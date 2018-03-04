7-year-old shot in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

7-year-old shot in Shreveport

Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12) Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Jackson street.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 7-year-old boy who was possibly shot in the neck shoulder area.

The extent of his condition is unknown at this point, but we are told he is being treated at University Health.

This is an ongoing investigation as we find out more information we will update this story. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

