Shreveport native turns 100

By Kai Scates, News Content Specialist
Shreveport native Margaret Henderson turned 100 on Saturday, March 3rd.

A surprise celebration was held for her at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave.

Mrs. Henderson's 5 children; Karie Davenport, Henry Allen, Mary Hardy, Margaritt Quimby, Anie Thomas, and Mark J.

Allen made this special event possible for their mother with the help of friends, family, and members of Galilee Baptist Church.

Praise dancers performed, Gifts were given along with a special soloist to end the evening.

