SPD searching for credit card thieves

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are asking the public for their help in identifying two thieves that used a credit card to illegally purchase items at a Shreveport Walmart.

On February 4th, two people were captured on video entering the Westport Avenue store (off Pines Road). 

Inside the store, they bought a number of expensive items using a credit card belonging to a person that lost their wallet, according to police. 

The pair — possibly a man and a woman — were seen leaving the store in an extended cab pickup truck. 

Police believe they may live in West Shreveport. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact are urged to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

