Book club holds a community outreach forum - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Book club holds a community outreach forum

By Kai Scates, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12) (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12) (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Women of Wisdom book club held a community outreach forum today titled Make Our Voices Heard.

Lillie Speed, founder and active president of WOW stated that they are more than just a book club. WOW holds community service events and helps the needs throughout the year.  The event was held at Bill Cockrell Community center 4200 Pines Road.

There were attendees of all ages there discussing how to cooperate with police officers, bettering Shreveport's school systems, parenting tips, and open discussion from teenagers to adults on trust.

Pastor Patrick Dennis of Bright Star Baptist Church served as the moderator.

The panel speakers were

  • Captain Reginald Fields - SPD
  • Marshall Nelson, Captain- SUSLA
  • Lifford Jackson, SGT. - Caddo Sheriff
  • Louis Johnson, Parish Commissioner
  • Steven Robinson, Sr., Ret. SPD
  • Victor Gray, 100 men of Shreveport
  • Riley Young, Ret. SPD & LSU Professor 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-03-03 12:56:49 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

  • M*A*S*H actor David Ogden Stiers passes away at 75

    M*A*S*H actor David Ogden Stiers passes away at 75

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-04 03:02:11 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-04 03:02:11 GMT
    His agent said Stiers died at his Oregon home after battling bladder cancer. (Source: CNN)His agent said Stiers died at his Oregon home after battling bladder cancer. (Source: CNN)

    Stiers is probably best known for playing Major Charles Emerson Winchester the third on TV's “M*A*S*H,” joining the show in 1977.

    More >>

    Stiers is probably best known for playing Major Charles Emerson Winchester the third on TV's “M*A*S*H,” joining the show in 1977.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly