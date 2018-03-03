Book club holds a community outreach forum

Women of Wisdom book club held a community outreach forum today titled Make Our Voices Heard.

Lillie Speed, founder and active president of WOW stated that they are more than just a book club. WOW holds community service events and helps the needs throughout the year. The event was held at Bill Cockrell Community center 4200 Pines Road.

There were attendees of all ages there discussing how to cooperate with police officers, bettering Shreveport's school systems, parenting tips, and open discussion from teenagers to adults on trust.

Pastor Patrick Dennis of Bright Star Baptist Church served as the moderator.

The panel speakers were

Captain Reginald Fields - SPD

Marshall Nelson, Captain- SUSLA

Lifford Jackson, SGT. - Caddo Sheriff

Louis Johnson, Parish Commissioner

Steven Robinson, Sr., Ret. SPD

Victor Gray, 100 men of Shreveport

Riley Young, Ret. SPD & LSU Professor

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.