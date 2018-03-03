Marshall Police name person of interest in double homicide

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person connected to Friday's double homicide.

Jesus Molina Delatorre, 46, is wanted for his alleged role in the deaths of 31-year-old Leon Bowman and 30-year-old Justin C. Williams, both of Marshall.

District Judge Brad Morin has signed a warrant for Delatorre charging him with Capital Murder.

Bowman and Williams' bodies were found during a welfare call in Delatorre's home on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on where Delatorre can be found is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 App.

