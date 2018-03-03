Blake Shelton concert pushed back to Tuesday

The Blake Shelton concert planned for tonight has been rescheduled.

According to CenturyLink Center, the singer has come down with a case of the flu.

The show will now be held on Tuesday. Guest artists Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and very special guest Trace Adkins are still scheduled to perform.

Below is a statement issued by Shelton:

Friends, I have been battling the flu the last few days and today it has gotten the best of me. I rarely have to postpone a show and I apologize to everyone who had their Saturday night plans to spend it with me and the other Freaks on the 'Country Music Freaks' Tour. Hopefully everyone can join us on Tuesday night and I promise to make up for the inconvenience! Stay well!

For those that cannot attend the rescheduled on Tuesday show will be able to receive a full refund for their ticket(s) at the original point of purchase.

