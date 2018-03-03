‘Making Your Voice Heard’ community outreach forum - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

‘Making Your Voice Heard’ community outreach forum

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Women of Wisdom Book Club is hosting a community outreach forum to discuss ways of making Shreveport – Bossier City, schools, and community safer.

The theme for this event is “Making your Voice Heard!”

The event will be held at Bill Crockrell Community Center March 3, starting at 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

