60th annual Texarkana Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on Saturday

This morning, all you need is $5 for all you can eat pancakes.

The 60th Annual Pancake Day hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana will start at 7 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College.

The event is a major fundraiser for United Way.

Pancakes to go is also an option.

A 5K and kids K will also be held.

