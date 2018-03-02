K-9 with LSP retires after 9 years of loyal service

After nearly a decade of service, a canine with the Louisiana State Police has officially called it quits.

Rico, a Belgian Malinois, officially retired in February of 2018 after 9 successful years of service.

Rico had two handlers during his career. First with Trooper First Class Paul Harris from 2009 to 2011, then with Master Trooper Rodger Cason form 2011 through his retirement.

Cason and Rico have completed extensive training including annual certification through the National Police Canine Association and the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association.

When Rico is not working, he loves attending community events and school functions.

Rico is trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

He played a major role in the seizure of nearly $4 million in U.S. currency and illegal narcotics during his career.

State troopers say Rico will be missed but wish him happiness during retirement at the home of his buddy and handler.

