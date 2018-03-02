Coroner identifies body of missing boater recovered in Wallace Lake

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a body recovered from Wallace Lake as the missing boater from last week.

The coroner identifies the body as 33-year-old Jack Cobb.

Cobb was reported missing about 9 p.m. Friday after he failed to return home from a short trip.

The body was recovered by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Marine Unit deputies and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents around 8:30 a.m. near the boat launch at the end of Wallace Lake Road.

An autopsy has been ordered at University Health.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.