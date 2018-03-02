2 bodies found in Marshall duplex

The Marshall Police Department is investigating the deaths of two men on Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called on a welfare concern to the 1500 block of East Fannin Street, according to Marshall Police Department.

After arriving on the scene, that's when police found the bodies of two men.

Crime scene investigators are investigating at this time.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released the men's identities at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

