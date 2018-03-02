Crash blocks traffic on I-220 east on Cross Lake Bridge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Crash blocks traffic on I-220 east on Cross Lake Bridge

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Crews are working to clear up a wreck on the Cross Lake Bridge on Friday.

The left lane is blocked at this time. Congestion has reached less than one mile in length.
 

