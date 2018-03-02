Manhunt ends in Natchitoches Parish, escapee captured in Lena

An escaped inmate who hopped a fence is back in custody.

Brandon Wade Clark, 33, has been captured by Lena, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say he was assigned to a work release detail in the Alexandria area, when he apparently jumped a fence, stole a 2018 Ford F-250 then led State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputies on a pursuit into Natchitoches Parish near the Merrell Road where he apparently abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby woods.

Authorities say Clark has ties to the Robeline-Marthaville areas was reportedly being held in the Rapides Jail on drug charges.

