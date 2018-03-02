Entergy, LA customers in Arcadia, Minden, Sibley areas without power

Entergy, LA customers in Arcadia, Minden, Sibley areas are without power Friday morning due to downed trees.

Entergy, LA spokesman Roderick Worthy says due to the ground being so wet some large trees fell and damaged some of their transmission structures causing the power outage just before 7 a.m.

Worthy says some of the power has been partially restored, but they are expecting it to take several hours to restore the rest of the power.

The transmission structures are in areas that are hard to access due to the ground being wet, according to Worthy, so they have to get special equipment to get to them.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.