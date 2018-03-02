Sunny Friday and Saturday, but stormy Sunday

Your weekend weather will have a few changes from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday will be an almost carbon copy of Friday. There will be abundant sunshine with morning lows in the 30s to near 40 and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will move in overnight into Sunday morning. The day may start with a few showers but scattered storms may develop in the early afternoon.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms by early afternoon. That is the lowest risk of severe storms. The main threats, if severe storms do form, are high winds gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat will be low. At this time it appears that scattered storms may last into the late evening hours.

Here is a snapshot of Future Track in the early afternoon. As you can see, this will not be a Sunday washout by any means. I currently have the rain chance at 30%. However, this could change over the next day or so. Enjoy your Friday and Saturday but stay weather aware Sunday.

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking Sunday very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright KSLA. All rights reserved.