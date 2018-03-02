Natchitoches man sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

A Natchitoches man was sentenced Wednesday to two years and 10 months in prison

for illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Mazarious D. Coleman, 28, of Natchitoches, La was sentenced to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Coleman was arrested on January 26, 2017, after someone reported that he fired shots at another person, according to his guilty plea.

Police searched his apartment in Many and say they found a .40 caliber pistol that had been shoved through a drywall portion of the roof by an air conditioning duct.

A box of ammunition was found in the kitchen.

Coleman was previously convicted of a felony in 2013 in Sabine Parish and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The ATF and Many Police Department conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.