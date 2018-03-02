Deputies: Body recovered from Wallace Lake believed to be missing boater

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies recovered a body from Wallace Lake Friday morning that they believe to be a boater who went missing.

The body was found sometime before 9 a.m. near the boat launch at the end of Wallace Lake Road.

Caddo Lake Patrol deputies on scene confirmed to KSLA News 12 that the body was the missing boater.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office is at the boat launch working to identify the body.

The boater who went missing on Friday, February 23 was identified as 33-year-old Jack Christopher Cobb.

Cobb's girlfriend Melissa McComas reported him missing about 9 p.m. that Friday after he failed to return home from a short trip on Wallace Lake.

Cobb and McComas live in a small trailer park near the lake at the end of Cypress Gardens Road. That's where she says she last saw him.

