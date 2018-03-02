Crash on Jimmy Davis bridge causes traffic delay

Both Shreveport and Bossier City police are helping control traffic and clear a 3-vehicle crash along the Jimmy Davis bridge Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Both Shreveport and Bossier City police helped to control traffic and clear a 3-vehicle crash along the Jimmy Davis bridge Friday morning.

It happened before 8 a.m. in the westbound lane near the center of the bridge on the Bossier City side.

Three vehicles were involved but no one was injured according to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale.

Traffic was allowed westbound from Bossier City into Shreveport, but down to one lane.

Shreveport police had eastbound traffic from 70th Street into Bossier over the bridge. The Shreveport traffic was diverted to Clyde Fant.

Lanes were temporarily blocked for wreckers as they cleared the scene.

