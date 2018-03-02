Man arrested, accused of several Craig's List armed robberies

A man is behind bars facing charges for multiple Craig's List armed robberies in Texarkana, AR.

Police say the robberies started with the victims responding to an ad posted on Craig’s List for personal services.

After picking a meeting place and time, the suspect would reportedly approach the victim in the parking lot and rob them at knifepoint.

In one of the robberies, police say the suspect forced the victim to drive to an ATM for money.

Detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Kevin Smith.

Smith was arrested on February 28 when police found him hiding in the attic of his apartment in the 2100 block of Preston Street.

Smith has been charged with 5 counts of aggravated robbery.

TAPD encourages anyone who has recently been the victim of a similar robbery to come forward and report the incident to 903-798-3154 or the Texarkana area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

