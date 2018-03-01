Southwood student accused of vowing to 'shoot up the school'

A 14-year-old student faces a charge of terrorizing for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Southwood High campus. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Southwood High student allegedly threatened to open fire on the Shreveport campus.

Now the 14-year-old faces a charge of terrorizing.

Sheriff's Cpl. Calvin Williams, the school's resource officer, received several reports from students saying the teenager threatened to "shoot up the school," the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

Williams was told that the 14-year-old initially made the comments following the recent Florida school shooting and repeated them Thursday.

The student has since been booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, in a statement about the arrest, says his office takes all reported threats seriously and uses all of its resources to investigate them.

"Parents, talk to your children about the consequences of their words and actions," Prator urges.

"It is our duty to act when this information is brought to us.

"We want all parents and students to feel safe in their school environment," he continues. "Any threat to harm others or cause damage to a school will result in arrest."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.