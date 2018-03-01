Man armed with an AR-15 accused of threatening neighbor; police seize rifle, body armor after standoff

Shreveport police arrest Demaria Allen after a standoff March 1 in the 2500 block of Vivian Street. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police shut down a neighborhood street Thursday after receiving reports of threats being made by a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The encounter ended with the man's arrest after a standoff.

But neighbors say this is hardly the first trouble in their part of Shreveport.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Vivian Street.

"Now when police arrived on scene the man was spotted going inside a residence," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Neighbors later told KSLA News 12 that the alleged gunman, Demaria Allen, lives at the home with his parents.

Police say he surrendered peacefully with his hands in the air shortly after they arrived on the scene.

"Upon his surrender, police did recover a loaded AR-15. Also, body armor was also recovered from a vehicle that this man was in possession of," Hines said.

Reports of a crime in this part of Shreveport came as no surprise to people living nearby.

"I hear guns going off day and night," said John Nugent, who lives a block from where the standoff occurred.

Regular gunfire is no exaggeration, including Wednesday night.

"I heard, sounded like an AR going off last night around 10 o'clock," Nugent recalled.

He's pretty sure it was an AR-15 because of its distinct sound.

That's why Nugent says he's moving out of the area soon.

If Allen's name sounds familiar, it's because he was part of a KSLA News 12 investigation in January 2017 that focused on cases dropped by the Caddo district attorney's office.

Allen blamed a wardrobe malfunction outside an LSU-S bathroom in 2016 for his troubles.

Officers at the time also found a gun on him, which Allen claimed he'd forgotten about.

Once handcuffed, he also admitted to running from police.

In all, Allen faced charges of obscenity, carrying a firearm on campus, battery of a police officer and escape.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual battery in exchange for having the other charges dropped.

