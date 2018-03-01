CPSO: Student arrested for making threats to 'shoot up the school'

A Caddo Parish School student was arrested Thursday for reportedly making threats to “shoot up the school,” according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Students at Southwood reported the comments to the school’s resource officer who quickly started an investigation.

The officer interviewed several students who said the 14-year-old student initially made the comments after the Florida school shooting and repeated them Thursday.

The 14-year-old was charged with terrorizing and is booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

“Parents, talk to your children about the consequences of their words and actions,” Sheriff Prator said. “It is our duty to act when this information is brought to us. We want all parents and students to feel safe in their school environment. Any threat to harm others or cause damage to a school will result in arrest."

