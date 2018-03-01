Bossier WWII Veteran dies at 91

Patriot Guard Riders & Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse stand guard as family & friends say their final farewells to WWII Veteran Paul Spears/Source: KSLA News 12

Patriot Guard Riders & Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse stand guard as family & friends say their final farewells to WWII Veteran Paul Spears/Source: KSLA News 12

Family and friends said their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon to World War II Veteran Paul Spears Junior.

Patriot Guard Riders and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse stood guard and escorted the hero to his final resting place.

The 91-year-old veteran was a lifetime member of Harley Owners Group and rode motorcycles for 70 plus years.

"He was a merry soul, and had a song on his heart all the time and could whistle and sing and hum almost any tune of the day," said eldest son, Paul Spears III, "He came away from a hard, hard time in World War II, but he did not let that callous him. He managed to rise above all that and lived a life of a lot of joy really. He took great pride in his family, we spent a lot of time together traveling."

During WWII, Spears served in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 ball turret gunner.

Last fall, KSLA had the opportunity to ride along with Spears and several others on what would be Spears' final flight aboard a restored B-17 bomber. The same style Bomber he once fought in.

We Salute you, Mr. Paul Spears Jr as we keep your family and friends in our prayers.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.