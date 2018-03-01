Sci-Port's Power of Play children's museum reopens Friday

After months of uncertainty about its future, part of Sci-Port Discovery Center is reopening to the public.

The venue's Power of Play children's museum will swing its doors open to everyone starting Friday after having reopened to a select few Thursday.

Sci-Port had been closed since September.

The reopening Thursday was limited to the Power of Play children's museum.

And only members in good standing as of Sept. 1 were invited to attend.

"When it closed down, we assumed it's going to be closed for a month or two," Sci-Port member Mervat Musa said. "And then it dragged on longer.

"But when I got the email that it's going to be back open, we got really excited and decided to bring her here."

Sci-Port's iMAX theater is scheduled to reopen next month.

Visitors say Sci-Port provides valuable Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and they're just happy to see it back open.

"I was OK, but I knew he was going to be upset because we went every day that I had an off day from work and he was just thrilled that it was back up again," Sci-Port member Jessica Akbarian said Thursday.

"This morning, I said, 'Do you wanna go to Sci-Port?' He said yes and jumps out of bed so excited."

