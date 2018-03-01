Body found in pond may be missing man, authorities say

Authorities suspect a body found in a pond on a private farm on Proetz Road at Nash, Texas, may be that of a missing man. (Source: Google Maps)

Joshua Agnew's mother says her 25-year-old son last was seen Jan. 23 in the 400 block of Proetz Road at Nash, Texas. (Source: Joshua Agnew's mother)

Authorities suspect a body found Thursday morning may be that of a missing East Texas man.

A person working on a private farm on Proetz Road at Nash, Texas, saw the body floating in a pond about 10 a.m.

Bowie County, Texas authorities think it might be 25-year-old Joshua Agnew.

His mother previously told KSLA News 12 that he last was seen Jan. 23 in the 400 block of Proetz Road.

On Thursday, she said authorities told her they might have found her son's body.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy to help confirm the man's identity and to determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.