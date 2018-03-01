Man found in apartment attic arrested for robbery

Kevin Smith, 28, accused of robbing people at knifepoint in Texarkana, Arkansas. (Source: Texarkana Police Department)

A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing people at knifepoint in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrested Kevin Smith, 28, after connecting him to recent reports of an armed robbery in the area.

The reported incidents began when the victims responded to an ad posted on Craig’s List for personal services.

Once meetings were set up and a location was agreed upon, investigators say Smith would then approach the victim in the parking lot, apparently robbing them at knifepoint.

Police say in one of the incidents, Smith forced the victim to drive to an ATM for money.

Smith was found hiding from officers in the attic of the apartment during the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

He has been charged with 5 counts of Aggravated Robbery.

