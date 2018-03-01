Crews place sandbags along Red Chute Bayou as flooding precaution

Bossier Parish inmates, Parish Police Jury crews and levee board workers started placing the sandbags down along the Guideline Levee Thursday morning near the Dogwood area. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The Bossier Levee District and other agencies are working together to put down sandbags around Red Chute Bayou as a precaution to combat rising water.

Bossier Parish inmates, Parish Police Jury crews and levee board workers started placing the sandbags down along the Guideline Levee Thursday morning near the Dogwood area.

Equipment was staged at the Bossier City fire department’s training center on Shed Rd.

“We’re getting ahead of the rising water on Red Chute and placing sandbags in certain areas on the levee will keep us ahead,” Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone said. “Right now, these are protective measures that will help if we got heavier rains than expected."

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington stresses that the sandbag operation was merely a precaution against the potential of more heavy rains here and in the basin that feeds the bayous.

Bossier Levee District President Tim Larkin says they are unsure if the bayou will flood, but they are monitoring it and want to be prepared just in case.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.