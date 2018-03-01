Manhunt underway in Natchitoches Parish

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >>
