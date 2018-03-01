Manhunt underway in Natchitoches Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

breaking

Manhunt underway in Natchitoches Parish

Brandon Wade Clark, 33 (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office) Brandon Wade Clark, 33 (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
La. Hwy 1 from La. Hwy 490 (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office) La. Hwy 1 from La. Hwy 490 (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A manhunt is underway in Natchitoches Parish for an escaped inmate out of Rapides Parish.  Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching an area on La. Highway 1 just north of the Rapides Parish Line near Merrell Road, according to a Facebook Post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they are searching for 33-year-old Brandon Wade Clark, who was reportedly last seen wearing tan pants and a camouflage shirt. Authorities say he was assigned to a work release detail in the Alexandria area, when he apparently jumped a fence, stole a 2018 Ford F-250 then led State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputies on a pursuit into Natchitoches Parish near the Merrell Road where he apparently abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby woods.

Authorities say Clark has ties to the Robeline-Marthaville areas was reportedly being held in the Rapides Jail on drug charges. Deputies are asking residents who live nearby to lock your doors, your vehicles and to call 911 if you spot Clark.

La. Hwy 1 from La. Hwy 490 to the Rapides Parish Line is closed due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

