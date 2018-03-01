2 car crash sends 4 to Shreveport hospital

Four people have been sent to Shreveport hospital on Thursday morning following a crash with one person suffering from broken bones.

Police got the call just before 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 70th Street and Wyngate Boulevard.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a red Kia Forte and a red Ford Explorer were involved in a crash that was similar to both a t-bone and a head-on collision when one of the vehicles turned out in front of the other.

A student from a nearby Caddo Parish school bus called in the crash to police, Willhite said.

Police thought that one of the passengers in the Kia had life-threatening injuries, however, upon arrival to University Health, medical staff said her injuries were only serious, not life-threatening.

Traffic was diverted off of W. 70th Street during cleanup.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.