DeQueen, Horatio schools closed on Thursday

Due to flooding, two Southwest Arkansas school districts have canceled classes for students on Thursday.

A notification at the top of DeQueen ISD's page announced the closure.

Horatio Schools have tweeted that school has been canceled, but students with digital classes are still expected to participate.

