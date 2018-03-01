Rescue efforts underway in SEOK

Officials in McCurtain County say that sheriff's deputies have been working on rescue efforts on early Thursday morning.

Details are few at this time. The Pine Creek area of the Glover River in the southeast part of the county is completely under water, according to Oklahoma Highway Department dispatch.

However, details regarding the rescue have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.