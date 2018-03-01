2 saved from river after vehicle swept off road

A man and a woman are recovering after their truck was swept off the road by high water.

The couple was traveling in a vehicle when it was swept into the Glover River, according to information from McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.

The truck floated for some time from the bridge and eventually began to sink.

Several water rescue teams were called and both people were saved from the waters.

Both were checked by EMS on the scene and were released.

McCurtain County Sheriff's office was assisted by Broken Bow Fire, McCurtain County EMS, Hochatown Fire, Garvin Fire and Oklahoma Highway Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.