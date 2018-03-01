2 saved from river after vehicle swept off road - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 saved from river after vehicle swept off road

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) -

A man and a woman are recovering after their truck was swept off the road by high water.

The couple was traveling in a vehicle when it was swept into the Glover River, according to information from McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.

The truck floated for some time from the bridge and eventually began to sink.

Several water rescue teams were called and both people were saved from the waters.

Both were checked by EMS on the scene and were released.

McCurtain County Sheriff's office was assisted by  Broken Bow Fire, McCurtain County EMS, Hochatown Fire, Garvin Fire and Oklahoma Highway Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:50 PM EST2018-03-01 19:50:38 GMT
    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

  • He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-03-01 02:42:30 GMT
    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. 

