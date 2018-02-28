Black History Moments: Stephanie A. Finley

KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with special salutes to individuals and organizations who have made a difference in the community.

KSLA News 12 now honors Stephanie A. Finley, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

She was the first African-American woman to hold such a position.

Finley joined the Justice Department in October 1995 as an assistant U.S. attorney in October 1995.

She was appointed U.S. attorney in June 2010.

In between, Finley served as the district’s senior litigation counsel and as the deputy criminal chief for the Lafayette office.

She retired from the U.S. Air Force in November 2016 as a lieutenant colonel.

KSLA News 12 salutes Stephanie A. Finley.

