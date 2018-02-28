Bossier City man sentenced after 4th drunk driving offense

A Bossier City man will spend the next 12 years in jail for driving drunk and crashing his car into bollards guarding a gate at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Leandrew Smith, 56, drove his vehicle into bollards blocking the West Gate at BAFB on May 20, 2017.

The bollards, which were destroyed, caused Smith’s vehicle to go airborne before stopping.

Security Forces Airmen rushed to the crash and found Smith unharmed.

The airmen smelt alcohol on Smith’s breath and found a half-full 40-ounce beer bottle on the back floorboard.

Smith’s blood alcohol concentration registered more than three times the legal limit at .295 percent.

Smith has three prior conviction for driving while intoxicated in the last 10 years.

He is charged with one count of driving while intoxicated-fourth offense.

