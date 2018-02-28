ETX student arrested after 'I'm going to shoot up the school' found on bathroom mirror

A student has been arrested over a threat written on a bathroom mirror at DeKalb High School, authorities say. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"I'm going to shoot up the school."

East Texas authorities say that is what was written on a bathroom mirror.

And they suspect it was written by a teenager who reportedly was being bullied.

The message was discovered Tuesday at the high school in DeKalb, Texas.

DeKalb police began investigating it Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Shawn Walraven said he has since arrested a 14-year-old student who is being taken to a juvenile detention center..

The threat was written because the student apparently was being bullied by a group of other students over the past couple days, the police chief said.

DeKalb Independent School District has a form online for students and parents to report bullying.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.