DeSoto schools superintendent is the last candidate standing in bid for Jefferson Parish job

Jefferson School Board members will hold a special meeting March 5 for Cade Brumley, the only remaining superintendent candidate, to answer questions from board members and other School District stakeholders. (Source: KSLA News 12)

DeSoto School District soon may have to search for a new leader.

Superintendent Cade Brumley is the only remaining candidate for the job of superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools, a DeSoto School District spokeswoman confirmed.

The other person who applied for the job has withdrawn from consideration.

Now Brumley's candidate biography is the only one remaining on Jefferson School District's website.

The Jefferson Parish School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Harvey for Brumley to answer questions from board members and other School District stakeholders, the website says.

The School Board is looking to appoint a superintendent after the public interview session Monday.

If hired, Brumley would succeed Isaac Joseph, who resigned effective Wednesday.

Under Brumley's watch, DeSoto School District has gone from being in the top 50 school districts in Louisiana to being in the top 10.

And recently, Brumley and DeSoto School Board members called on Louisiana lawmakers to create a task force to figure out ways to bring in and educate more teachers.

The resolution was to be sent to other parish school districts throughout the state in hopes they would sign on.

"We're not experiencing a shortage of teachers across the board, don't get me wrong," Brumley said at the time. "But in key areas like secondary math, secondary science, and special education, and then looking for a more diverse workforce, we have critical shortages."

He also said it was a matter of diversity in the workforce.

"Right now, only about 2 percent of teachers are African-American men, and the same goes for Hispanic descent. We don't feel that is a fair representation of our student bodies."

Before becoming DeSoto schools' superintendent, Brumley served as assistant superintendent of DeSoto schools, as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach in Sabine Parish schools and as a teacher in Caddo School District.

He holds a doctorate of education from Stephen F. Austin State University, a master's degree in education from LSU-Shreveport and bachelor of science degree from Northwestern State University.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.