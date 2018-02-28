Wreck impacts travel on I-20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wreck impacts travel on I-20

Paramedics attend to motorists involved in a wreck on Interstate 20 the afternoon of Feb. 28. (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras) Paramedics attend to motorists involved in a wreck on Interstate 20 the afternoon of Feb. 28. (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)
(Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras) (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)
(KSLA) -

An accident Wednesday afternoon blocked one lane of eastbound Interstate 20.

It happened at 3:11 p.m. at the I-20 bridge over Red River.

Traffic is backed up to Common Street, the state highway department reports.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly