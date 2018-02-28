Shreveport City Marshal to hold 10th Annual Amnesty Day

The Shreveport City Marshal Office to hold 10th Annual Amnesty Day on March 10.

The Shreveport City Marshal Office will be holding its 10th annual Amnesty Day on Saturday, March 10, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at the Shreveport City Marshal's Office, located in the Shreveport City Courthouse.

On this date, anyone who has outstanding warrants through Shreveport City Court can have their warrants recalled and a new court date scheduled without fear of being arrested or additional fees.

In addition, anyone with delinquent fines can get a new payment schedule.

This is only for warrants and fines issued by Shreveport City Court.

Officials encourage anyone who thinks that they may have an outstanding warrant or delinquent fines to take advantage of this opportunity.

The individual must come in person with their ID to reschedule a court date

