Arkansas picks 5 companies to grow medicinal marijuana

Arkansas this week announced the first five groups to be allowed to legally grow medical marijuana in the state.

The reveal is a major step toward getting the drug for dispensaries to sell to qualified patients.

Arkansas residents approved legalizing medical cannabis in 2016.

Since then, regulators have reviewed 95 applications for marijuana growing centers in the state.

The five selected are in central, northwest and northeast Arkansas.

They are:

Osage Creek Cultivation in Carroll County

Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in Jefferson County

Delta Medical Cannabis Co. Inc. in Jackson County

Natural State Wellness Enterprises in Jefferson or Jackson County

Bold Team LLC in Woodruff County

The companies have seven days to pay a $100,000 licensing fee and post a $500,000 performance bond in order to receive the licenses.

Later this year, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will license up to 32 dispensaries to sell medical marijuana.

