Shreveport MEPS celebrates Black History Month

Distinguished guests from the community and the children from Westwood Elementary School at MEPS celebration/Source: Shreveport MEPS

The Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station celebrated and honored African American contributions within the Shreveport community.

On Friday, MEPS sponsored a Black History Month Program featuring keynote speaker, Pastor Theron Jackson, who gave an inspiring speech, highlighting perseverance as demonstrated through the African American experience.

This year’s program commemorates the centennial of the end of the First World War in 1918, and highlights the service and sacrifice of African Americans during wartime from the Revolutionary War to present.

The program included the Presentation of the Colors by Southwood High School JROTC, a performance of “I Believe I Can Fly” by the students of Westwood Elementary School and ended with a festive potluck luncheon.

The Shreveport MEPS continues its tradition of relevant community engagement made possible by the hard work and support of the Shreveport MEPS Command Group: Captain Roderick T. Brown, CPO Natasha Mattocks, Sgt Martin Gutierrez, Sergeant Kanequa Epps, Mrs. Beatrice Bailey, Mr. James Sanders, Ms. Melace Miller, Ms. Sarah Kline and Mr. Alvin Scott.

