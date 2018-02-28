DEA, Shreveport PD vow to keep fallen officer’s memory alive - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

DEA, Shreveport PD vow to keep fallen officer’s memory alive

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
DEA representative presents Thomas LaValley's mother with a guidon dedicated to the fallen officer/Source: KSLA News 12
SPD officers show support during Wednesday's presentation to Officer LaValley's mother/Source: KSLA News 12
SPD Chief Crump presents Lavalley's mother with enlarged images taken during his funeral procession/Source: KSLA News 12
SPD Chief Crump presents Lavalley's mother with enlarged images taken during his funeral procession/Source: KSLA News 12 SPD Chief Crump presents Lavalley's mother with enlarged images taken during his funeral procession/Source: KSLA News 12
DEA agents from the Shreveport Bureau presented Thomas LaValley’s mother with a flag Wednesday morning in honor of her late son.

LaValley was killed August 5, 2015, while responding to a call about suspicious activity at a Queensborough home.

A recent technology class chose to dedicate their training in LaValley’s honor.

“Each class is dedicated to a fallen officer,” explained Derick Pipes, Group Supervisor, DEA-Shreveport, “Officer Thomas LaValley, who lost his life here in Shreveport several years ago, is remembered across the country and by this class they’re keeping that alive, they’re keeping his memory, carrying the guidon, learning about Thomas and the people in the class also learning about how their technology can help keep other officers alive.”

Shreveport Police also presented his mother with two enlarged photos taken during his funeral procession.

