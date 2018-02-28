DEA, Shreveport PD vow to keep fallen officer’s memory alive

SPD Chief Crump presents Lavalley's mother with enlarged images taken during his funeral procession/Source: KSLA News 12

DEA agents from the Shreveport Bureau presented Thomas LaValley’s mother with a flag Wednesday morning in honor of her late son.

LaValley was killed August 5, 2015, while responding to a call about suspicious activity at a Queensborough home.

A recent technology class chose to dedicate their training in LaValley’s honor.

“Each class is dedicated to a fallen officer,” explained Derick Pipes, Group Supervisor, DEA-Shreveport, “Officer Thomas LaValley, who lost his life here in Shreveport several years ago, is remembered across the country and by this class they’re keeping that alive, they’re keeping his memory, carrying the guidon, learning about Thomas and the people in the class also learning about how their technology can help keep other officers alive.”

Shreveport Police also presented his mother with two enlarged photos taken during his funeral procession.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.