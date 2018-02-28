Caddo Sheriff: Caddo Lake residents prepare for possible flooding

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

As waters rise on Wednesday, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is asking residents around Caddo Lake to prepare for possible flooding.

Residents near the lake should expect water over some waterways and should prepare accordingly as the risk for flooding to increase, according to a news release.

“Caddo Lake is at 172.80 feet and is being forecasted by the Shreveport National Weather Service to crest at 173.5 feet later today," Prator said in a news release. "This forecast doesn’t take into consideration any additional precipitation we may receive or water release increases from Lake O’ the Pines."

Deputies are going door-to-door in the Caddo Lake area to warn residents who may be in harm's way. Below are areas thought to be impacted:

Pelican Lodge Road

Bonham Landing Road

Stacy Landing Road

Hart McFarland Road

Rodgers Station & Rogers Road

Levee Road No. 1 & No. 2

Shady Rest Road

Woodrose Road

Thornapple Road

Ferry Lake School Road

Ferry Lake Road

Plum Point Road

Parish Road 131 (Includes the southern offshoot roads)

Fitzgerald Road

Caddo Club Road

Allen Brothers Road

Crouch Dam Road

Residence north of 169 (Dixie Mooringsport Road) and east of Hwy. 1

Caddo Lease Road

Offshoot roads North of Caddo Lake Road and Hereford Road

“We will be hitting the most vulnerable areas first,” Prator said. “There is no flooding at this time, but it certainly could happen, and we want everyone to be prepared.”

CPSO of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will also be sending out phone messages in the area on the CodeRed Emergency Notification System.

To register, go to www.caddosheriff.org.

