Caddo Sheriff: Caddo Lake residents prepare for possible flooding

Caddo Sheriff: Caddo Lake residents prepare for possible flooding

Posted by KSLA Staff
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA) Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)

CADDO LAKE (KSLA) -

As waters rise on Wednesday, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is asking residents around Caddo Lake to prepare for possible flooding.

Residents near the lake should expect water over some waterways and should prepare accordingly as the risk for flooding to increase, according to a news release.

“Caddo Lake is at 172.80 feet and is being forecasted by the Shreveport National Weather Service to crest at 173.5 feet later today," Prator said in a news release. "This forecast doesn’t take into consideration any additional precipitation we may receive or water release increases from Lake O’ the Pines."

Deputies are going door-to-door in the Caddo Lake area to warn residents who may be in harm's way. Below are areas thought to be impacted:

  • Pelican Lodge Road
  • Bonham Landing Road
  • Stacy Landing Road
  • Hart McFarland Road
  • Rodgers Station & Rogers Road
  • Levee Road No. 1 & No. 2
  • Shady Rest Road
  • Woodrose Road
  • Thornapple Road
  • Ferry Lake School Road
  • Ferry Lake Road
  • Plum Point Road
  • Parish Road 131 (Includes the southern offshoot roads)
  • Fitzgerald Road
  • Caddo Club Road
  • Allen Brothers Road
  • Crouch Dam Road
  • Residence north of 169 (Dixie Mooringsport Road) and east of Hwy. 1
  • Caddo Lease Road
  • Offshoot roads North of Caddo Lake Road and Hereford Road

“We will be hitting the most vulnerable areas first,” Prator said. “There is no flooding at this time, but it certainly could happen, and we want everyone to be prepared.”

CPSO of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will also be sending out phone messages in the area on the CodeRed Emergency Notification System.

To register, go to www.caddosheriff.org.

