CPSO: Man kicks in elderly woman's door

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating after they say a man kicked in an elderly woman's door Wednesday morning in north Caddo Parish

Deputies were called out around 4:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of North Hwy. 169 after an 81-year-old woman reported that a man wearing a blue shirt kicked in her laundry room door.

After seeing the house was occupied, the man fled north on Hwy. 169, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

