Huntington High School searching for businesses for upcoming job fair

Huntington High School will hold its annual Job Fair for students next month, and the school is asking area businesses to participate.

The job fair will be held on the morning of Tuesday, March 13 in the school's gym.

"By participating in our career fair, you will help Huntington students gain new insights to career options," wrote Principal Tellauance Graham in a news release. "Students will be given the opportunity to gather knowledge about qualifications, skills and expectations of employers."

Anyone interested in attending needs to respond by sending the career fair participant form below- Friday, March 2 by fax (318) 687-0943 or send an email to the following:

gbgilyard@caddoschools.org

bdshine@caddoschools.org

krainey@caddoschools.org

