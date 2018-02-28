SPD searching for armed men who stole from a home

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for three men who they say stole items from a home early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Looney Street.

Police say, three men, varying in weight and height, entered the home and 2 of them were armed with handguns.

The men reportedly ransacked the house and stole shoe boxes full of items and cell phones.

There were two women and a man inside the home at the time.

Police say the three men fled from the house and as they were leaving they fired one shot but didn't hit anyone.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All right reserved.