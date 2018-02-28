Restaurant chain opens new Shreveport location - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Restaurant chain opens new Shreveport location

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A popular Tex-Mex food fast-food chain will open a new location in Shreveport Saturday.    

A new Taco Bueno is coming to the 400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The restaurant will open at 10 a.m. close at 1 a.m., according to a Facebook event page for the grand opening.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:47 AM EST2018-02-28 14:47:15 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:41 AM EST2018-02-28 12:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-02-28 15:29:40 GMT

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly