Deputies: Man shoots, kills person after they attacked him

Deputies: Man shoots, kills person after they attacked him

(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) -

Bienville Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating after they say a person was shot and killed after attacking a man Monday night. 

In a Facebook post, deputies say the altercation happened on Cook Drive in Ringgold just before 9 p.m.

Investigators determined that 40-year-old Jackie D. Barbo,40, of Ringgold was attacking 70-year-old Robert Richardson when Richardson armed himself with a pistol and shot Barbo in the chest.

The argument was believed to have started over money.

It is unclear if Richardson will face charges.

The lieutenant in charge of the investigation will present his findings to the district attorney's office for further review, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

