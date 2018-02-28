Walk to End Alzheimer's celebrates 2017's top teams, kickoff of 2018 signups

"It's important because we're doing something for the disease," Hile Dake Sr. said of his team's efforts. "We were touched by it in a strong way, wanted to do something about it. We do what we can." (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Alzheimer's Association kicked off its 2018 walk signups Tuesday with a luncheon celebrating last year's fundraising champion.

A few years ago, Hile Dake Sr. lost his wife, Velma, to Alzheimer's disease.

So each year, he and his son Hile Dake Jr. along with family members and friends help raise thousands of dollars.

Last year, their A Walk To Remember team led the Walk to End Alzheimer's by raising about $15,000.

That's about 18 percent of the more than $80,000 raised during the 2017 walk.

"It's important because we're doing something for the disease," Hile Dake Sr. said of their efforts.

"We were touched by it in a strong way, wanted to do something about it. We do what we can."

The celebration Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Center in Bossier City also served as the start of forming teams for this fall's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

You now can start organizing your office or family and friends into a team.

To learn more, call the Alzheimer's Association at (318) 861-8680.

