Walk to End Alzheimer's celebrates 2017's top teams, kickoff of - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Walk to End Alzheimer's celebrates 2017's top teams, kickoff of 2018 signups

"It's important because we're doing something for the disease," Hile Dake Sr. said of his team's efforts. "We were touched by it in a strong way, wanted to do something about it. We do what we can." (Source: KSLA News 12) "It's important because we're doing something for the disease," Hile Dake Sr. said of his team's efforts. "We were touched by it in a strong way, wanted to do something about it. We do what we can." (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

The Alzheimer's Association kicked off its 2018 walk signups Tuesday with a luncheon celebrating last year's fundraising champion.

A few years ago, Hile Dake Sr. lost his wife, Velma, to Alzheimer's disease.

So each year, he and his son Hile Dake Jr. along with family members and friends help raise thousands of dollars.

Last year, their A Walk To Remember team led the Walk to End Alzheimer's by raising about $15,000.

That's about 18 percent of the more than $80,000 raised during the 2017 walk.

"It's important because we're doing something for the disease," Hile Dake Sr. said of their efforts.

"We were touched by it in a strong way, wanted to do something about it. We do what we can."

The celebration Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Center in Bossier City also served as the start of forming teams for this fall's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

You now can start organizing your office or family and friends into a team.

To learn more, call the Alzheimer's Association at (318) 861-8680.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-27 23:19:31 GMT

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly